Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,131 shares of company stock worth $50,478,615 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,381.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,218.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,940.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.