Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,959 shares of company stock worth $2,080,587. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.