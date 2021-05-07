Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,293,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,261.4% during the 1st quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 2,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,618,768,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,306.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,263.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,201.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.