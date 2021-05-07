Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post sales of $66.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.59 million. Ambarella reported sales of $54.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $271.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $300.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $317.11 million, with estimates ranging from $289.42 million to $377.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $90.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $137.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

