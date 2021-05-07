AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63. 226,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 137,438,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 2,536,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 291,167 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 645,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 466,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

