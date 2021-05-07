AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 511,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

