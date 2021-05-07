AMEPAY Market Cap Reaches $17.07 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $17.07 million and approximately $762,751.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00261941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $660.88 or 0.01138241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.31 or 0.00748026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.33 or 0.99846769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.