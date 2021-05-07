American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. American Homes 4 Rent traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $721,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 136.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

