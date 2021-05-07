Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

COLD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,890,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

