Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $263.60 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $263.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.70. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

