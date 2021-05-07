Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

