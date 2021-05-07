Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stake Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,513,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $462,166.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979 over the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

