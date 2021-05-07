Ampleforth Governance Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $227.74 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $227.74 million and approximately $63.61 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $35.68 or 0.00062001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00262034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.23 or 0.01119532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.43 or 0.00754955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,567.97 or 1.00041289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 6,383,184 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

