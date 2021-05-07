Analysts Anticipate BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce $263.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.50 million and the lowest is $252.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $261.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

