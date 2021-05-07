Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.97 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $126.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,394.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,695,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 200,554 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

