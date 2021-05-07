Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Post $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,074,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,190,734. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

