Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after buying an additional 3,272,112 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 375,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.85. 6,466,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,789,471. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

