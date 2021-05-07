Analysts Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce sales of $632.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $578.90 million and the highest is $693.40 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $481.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGIH. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

LGIH stock opened at $175.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day moving average is $123.91. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $179.00.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

