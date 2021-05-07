Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce sales of $354.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $349.13 million to $359.76 million. RingCentral reported sales of $277.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.26.

RNG stock opened at $261.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.81. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,907,012.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

