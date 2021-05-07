Analysts Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.25 Million

Analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report $60.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.30 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $59.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $212.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $217.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $238.80 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $253.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.