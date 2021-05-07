Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the lowest is $2.79. Adobe posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,940. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $348.01 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

