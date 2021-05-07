Analysts Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Asana by 2,995.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 523,708 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

