Analysts Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after acquiring an additional 452,991 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after acquiring an additional 921,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,048 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,721,000 after acquiring an additional 71,231 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,813. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.