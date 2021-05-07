Analysts Expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will post sales of $88.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.55 million and the lowest is $63.60 million. Rocky Brands reported sales of $56.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year sales of $372.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $454.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $406.60 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $506.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $469.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

