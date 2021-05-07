Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.46. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

SBCF traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 148,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

