Analysts Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report sales of $29.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.54 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $534.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $22.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

