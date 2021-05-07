Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $34.54 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after buying an additional 487,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 344,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,950 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

