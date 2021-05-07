Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lantern Pharma Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lantern Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.58 and a quick ratio of 27.58. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.