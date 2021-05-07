Analysts Offer Predictions for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

BLDP stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $7,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 582,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.