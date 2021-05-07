Analysts Offer Predictions for General Dynamics Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GD. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of GD stock opened at $192.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.92. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

