Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

5/3/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,355.60 ($17.71). The company had a trading volume of 3,748,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,543. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock has a market cap of £68.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,315.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders acquired a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,199 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

