Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pegasystems (PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $149.00 to $172.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $169.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

4/30/2021 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

4/29/2021 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $149.00 to $172.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $169.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PEGA opened at $118.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.04. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,307 shares of company stock worth $1,637,696. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

