Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TrueBlue (TBI)

5/3/2021 – TrueBlue was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

5/3/2021 – TrueBlue had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – TrueBlue was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

4/27/2021 – TrueBlue was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

4/27/2021 – TrueBlue had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – TrueBlue was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Shares of TrueBlue stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,324. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,558 shares of company stock worth $2,363,547 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 124.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

