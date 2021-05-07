Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ: TRST):
- 4/29/2021 – TrustCo Bank Corp NY was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “
- 4/28/2021 – TrustCo Bank Corp NY was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “
- 4/22/2021 – TrustCo Bank Corp NY was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “
- 4/21/2021 – TrustCo Bank Corp NY was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “
- 4/16/2021 – TrustCo Bank Corp NY was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “
- 3/30/2021 – TrustCo Bank Corp NY was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “
Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 257,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,372. The company has a market capitalization of $731.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.
