Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Employers (EIG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Employers (NYSE: EIG) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2021 – Employers was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Employers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

4/23/2021 – Employers was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Employers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

4/12/2021 – Employers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Employers Holdings Inc alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.