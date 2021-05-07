Analysts Set Expectations for European Commercial REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.86 million.

