Analysts Set Expectations for Harmonic Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $321,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,313. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after acquiring an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Harmonic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,174 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $9,471,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

