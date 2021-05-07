Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $288.00.

4/19/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

4/19/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $288.00.

4/13/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $115.00.

4/12/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

4/12/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/8/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $252.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $5.08 on Friday, reaching $80.00. 1,260,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,737. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $183.29.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

