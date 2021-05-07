Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF)

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS: TNEYF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $2.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $3.50 to $3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TNEYF opened at $2.15 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.