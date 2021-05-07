Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for UMH Properties (UMH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH):

5/5/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

4/30/2021 – UMH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

4/27/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

4/22/2021 – UMH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

4/21/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

4/16/2021 – UMH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

4/13/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

4/9/2021 – UMH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

4/7/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

3/29/2021 – UMH Properties is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/12/2021 – UMH Properties had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.50 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 197,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,774. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $946.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58.

Get UMH Properties Inc alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.