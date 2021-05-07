Anchor Achieves Market Cap of $10.21 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $32,714.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

