Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Angi has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,035 shares of company stock worth $2,379,251. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Angi by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

