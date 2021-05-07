Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.92. Angi shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 2,104 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,405.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,035 shares of company stock worth $2,379,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Angi by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Angi by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

