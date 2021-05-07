Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €77.00 by Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.38 ($75.75).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.