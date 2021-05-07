Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of -201.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

