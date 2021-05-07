Anoncoin Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $362,716.34 and $1,739.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

