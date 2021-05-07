Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.13 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

