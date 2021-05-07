APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Trading Down 0.4%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) shares were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APAJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded APA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

