APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 81,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 932,961 shares.The stock last traded at $21.16 and had previously closed at $21.01.

Several brokerages have commented on APG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,159,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after buying an additional 1,787,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,865,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 509,416 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

