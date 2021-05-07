APIX (APIX) Price Down 8.3% This Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $578,489.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIX has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00085773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.48 or 0.00778726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.04 or 0.09018715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046260 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

